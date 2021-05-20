Samsung Galaxy F52 5G smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy F52 5G smartphone for some time, the handset is now official.

The device will come with a 6.6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

The Galaxy G52 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

For cameras the handset is equipped with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy F52 5G also comes with Android 11 and Samsung’s One UI 3.1, plus it features a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The handset will launch in China and will retail for CNY 1,999 which is about $310.

Source GSM Arena

