Samsung Galaxy F41 launching 8th October

The new Samsung Galaxy F41 smartphone recently appeared in some benchmarks and now the handset has a launch date, it will be made official on the 8th of October.

It will launch in India on the 8th of October and will be sold through Flipkart and more information about the device has been revealed.

The Galaxy F41 will come with a Samsung Exynos 9611 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of storage options.

The handset will come with a range of cameras and the main camera will feature a 64 megapixel sensor. It has also been revealed that the handset will feature three rear cameras, a Super AMOLED Infinity U display and a 6000 mAh battery.

We will have fill information about the new Galaxy F41 smartphone when it is made official on the 8th of October.

Source GSM Arena

