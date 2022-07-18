Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI camera app launched

Samsung has announced the launch of a new AI camera app, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI and the app is now available to download from the Galaxy Store.

The new Galaxy Enhance-X AI app is designed to remove imperfections in photos and improve their quality and more and it comes with a wide range of features. The app uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of your photos and it comes with a choice off different editing options.

The Galaxy Enhance-X app is a one stop AI solution for all media enhancements. With a single tap, your image is analyzed for imperfections, enhanced and refined to a higher quality.

AI based techniques can be invoked by a user to both repair and enhance the images stored in the gallery. One can remove unwanted Blur, Reflections and at the same time also Sharpen and Upscale Resolution, Improve Dynamic Range and brighten photos captured in low lighting conditions.

Both the Original Photo and the Enhanced photo is saved in the gallery in JPEG format.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI over at Samsung’s website at the link below. The app is now available as a free download.

Source Samsung, Android Police

