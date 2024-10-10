Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI App Now Smarter Than Ever

Samsung has recently released a significant update to its Galaxy Enhance-X AI app, version 2.125, which is designed to transform the way you edit photos and videos on your Samsung Galaxy devices. Released on October 7th, this update, which is approximately 200 MB in size, brings a host of exciting new features and improvements to enhance your editing capabilities and provide a more seamless and enjoyable user experience, the video below gives us more details on the update.

Transforming Your Moments with Motion Clipper

One of the most notable additions in this update is the Motion Clipper feature. This innovative tool allows you to effortlessly transform your motion photos into captivating GIFs, giving you the ability to clip and emphasize specific subjects within the frame. Whether you’re capturing the playful antics of your beloved pet or the vibrant energy of a bustling street scene, the Motion Clipper offers a dynamic and engaging way to share your most memorable moments with others.

Easily convert motion photos into GIFs

Clip and highlight specific subjects within the frame

Create dynamic and engaging visual content

Enhancing Your Photos with Camera Shift

The Camera Shift Enhancement feature has also received a significant upgrade in this update. You now have the power to adjust various elements within your photos, such as body proportions, to achieve the perfect composition. This feature extends beyond human subjects, allowing you to apply similar adjustments to your cherished pet photos as well. With this enhanced capability, you can ensure that your images are not only visually stunning but also tailored to your specific preferences and artistic vision.

Adjust body proportions and other elements in photos

Apply enhancements to both human and pet subjects

Customize your images to match your desired aesthetic

Expanded Compatibility and Flexibility

In addition to the new features, the update brings notable improvements to the app’s compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI app now seamlessly works with Samsung Galaxy tablets in landscape mode, providing you with a more flexible and comfortable editing environment. This enhancement allows you to take advantage of the larger screen real estate and immerse yourself in the editing process.

Furthermore, the app’s basic models are now accessible via Samsung DeX, allowing you to use the app on an even larger screen for a more immersive and detailed editing experience. This compatibility expansion opens up new possibilities for users who prefer to work on their photo and video projects using a desktop-like setup.

Intuitive User Interface and Streamlined Workflow

To complement the new features and compatibility enhancements, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI app has undergone a user interface revamp. The app now intelligently suggests available options for photo and video enhancements, making it easier for you to discover and apply the desired effects to your content. This intuitive design streamlines your editing workflow, allowing you to navigate the app’s features effortlessly and focus on bringing your creative vision to life.

The updated interface also simplifies the process of adjusting photo effects and saving your edited images. With just a few taps, you can fine-tune the visual elements of your photos and preserve your masterpieces for future viewing or sharing.

Unleashing Your Creativity with Ease

To fully harness the power of these new features, simply select the desired photos or videos from your gallery within the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI app. From there, you can experiment with various effects, adjust the resolution, and even specify the frames per second (FPS) when creating GIFs. These granular controls give you the freedom to tailor your creations to your exact specifications, ensuring that the final output aligns with your artistic vision.

The Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI app update, version 2.125, is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to providing its users with innovative tools for mobile photo and video editing. By introducing features like Motion Clipper and enhancing existing capabilities such as Camera Shift, the app empowers you to elevate your visual content to new heights. With improved compatibility, an intuitive user interface, and a streamlined workflow, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI app remains an indispensable tool for anyone seeking to create stunning visuals with ease on their Samsung Galaxy devices.

Source & Image Credit: Sakitech



