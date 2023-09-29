Deals: Unlock the Power of Real Estate Investment with Mashvisor

Are you looking to make a splash in the real estate market? Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a newbie, you’ll need the right tools to make informed decisions. That’s where Mashvisor comes in. This platform is a game-changer, providing accurate and up-to-date real estate market data to optimize property analysis.

Mashvisor is not just another real estate platform. It’s a powerful tool that uses AI and machine-learning algorithms to analyze data from reliable sources like MLS, Zillow, Rentometer, Airbnb.com, and the Census Bureau. This means you get actionable analytics that cover 95% of US markets. You can find markets and properties, explore its API, and manage short-term rentals, all in one place.

Key Features of Mashvisor

Find long-term and short-term rental markets in the US using filters such as the Mashmeter score, rental revenue, cap rate, and crime rate.

Discover investment opportunities based on your preferences such as location, budget, rental strategy, property type, and size.

Easy integration of long-term and vacation rental data into real estate websites with Mashvisor’s API.

Manage Airbnb rates based on accurate short-term rental analysis and updated market insights.

Access features like an Airbnb calculator, a search function for investment properties, updates on short-term regulations, and the ability to search in multiple cities.

The Lite Plan offers analysis of individual properties, including traditional rental and Airbnb income and ROI analysis based on actual rental comps. The platform is accessible via Safari or Chrome browser and is available on desktop or mobile with unlimited device access.

The best part? This service is only available to new users and includes updates. Plus, you get lifetime access and must redeem your code within 30 days of purchase. So, why wait? Dive into the world of real estate investment with Mashvisor and unlock the potential of your investments today.

get this deal>



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals