Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 has a QLED display

Samsung has announced a new Chromebook, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 and the device comes with a QLED display.

The new Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3 inch QLED display with a FHD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixel, the device comes with the 10th generation Intel Core i3 and Intel Celeron processors.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes built with hardware that you can depend on. Powered by an Intel® processor, along with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) capabilities, Galaxy Chromebook 2 allows you to multi-task with ease. And thanks to an all-new lattice keyboard with wider keycaps and bright backlighting, you can worry less about typos—and more on the task at hand, no matter the time of day.

Plus, be ready when inspiration strikes by adding any Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen to your new Galaxy Chromebook 2.1 Whether you’re scribbling down an idea or drawing your latest masterpiece, you’ll enjoy a flawless 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity—perfect for tasks like note taking or photo editing. And with long-lasting battery life, you can keep working wherever you please, without having to tether yourself to an outlet.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 over at Samsung

Source Samsung

