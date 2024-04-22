Samsung Galaxy C55 5G Smartphone Launched in China

Samsung has unveiled its latest addition to the smartphone market, the Galaxy C55 5G, in China, bringing a suite of impressive features designed to cater to tech-savvy users. Let’s dive into the specifications that make this model stand out in the competitive tech landscape.

Processor and Performance

The heart of the Galaxy C55 is its octa-core processor, which includes two clusters running at 2.4 GHz and 2.36 GHz, alongside a third efficiency-focused cluster at 1.8 GHz. This setup ensures a smooth, responsive experience whether you’re gaming or multitasking across demanding applications.

Display

You will be pleased to know the Galaxy C55 boasts a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display at full corners and slightly smaller at 6.6 inches at its rounded corners. The Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400) not only delivers crystal clear visuals but also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate for seamless scrolling and motion clarity, all while displaying 16 million colors for a vibrant viewing experience.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile triple rear camera setup, which features a 50 MP primary sensor complemented by 8 MP and 2 MP secondary sensors. These are equipped with apertures of F1.8, F2.2, and F2.4 respectively, supporting autofocus and optical image stabilization. The digital zoom capability reaches up to 10x, allowing for detailed captures from afar. The front camera matches the rear with a 50 MP resolution and an F2.4 aperture, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Video and Media

The Galaxy C55 doesn’t shy away from video prowess, supporting UHD 4K video recording at 30 fps and slow-motion videos at 240 fps in HD. Whether you’re recording a concert or capturing slow-motion clips, the phone handles it all with ease.

Storage and Memory

With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card up to 1TB, you won’t have to worry about running out of space for your apps, photos, and videos. The user-available storage starts at 226.9 GB, providing ample room right out of the box.

Connectivity and Network

The Galaxy C55 is future-proofed with support for dual Nano-SIM cards and includes a hybrid slot for additional flexibility. It covers a wide range of network bands from 2G GSM to the latest 5G Sub6 networks, ensuring that you can stay connected with high-speed internet wherever you go.

Enhanced Features for Modern Needs

You will find the USB Type-C connectivity, alongside USB 2.0 protocol, quite standard yet essential for fast data transfer and charging. The device also supports a wide array of location services including GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS. For wireless connectivity, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC for contactless transactions.

Design and Physical Build

The sleek touchscreen candy bar design measures 163.9 x 76.5 x 7.8 mm and weighs just 180 grams, making it both slim and lightweight. The 5000 mAh battery ensures that the device can keep up with the demands of day-to-day usage without frequent recharges.

Audio and Multimedia

Stereo support enhances audio experiences, whether you’re watching videos or playing games. The Galaxy C55 supports a multitude of audio and video playback formats, ensuring compatibility with virtually all media files you may encounter.

Device and Ecosystem Compatibility

Samsung continues to integrate its devices with the wider Galaxy ecosystem. The C55 is compatible with devices ranging from the Galaxy Buds series to the Galaxy Watch series, ensuring seamless connectivity across your devices.

Samsung’s Galaxy C55 5G is more than just a smartphone; it’s a versatile companion for anyone who values robust performance and connectivity. Whether you are wondering how this device fits into your lifestyle or you are planning to upgrade, the Galaxy C55 is designed to meet the demands of modern mobile users.

Source Samsung, GSM Arena



