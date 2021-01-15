Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones gets official

We just saw Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 range of smartphone and now we have details on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones.
The new Galaxy Buds Pro come with ANC and they feature a new design, they comes with a 61 mAh battery and the charging case has a 472 mAh battery.
You will get up to 5 hours of usage with ANC and 18 with ANC and the case, with ANC off this increases to 8 hours of usage and 28 hours total will the charging case.
Here are the Galaxy Buds Pro specifications:
|Color
|Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
|Dimension & Weight
|Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3g
Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g
|Speaker
|2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)
|Microphone
|3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield
|ANC & Ambient Sound
|ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels
Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels
Voice Detect
|Battery Capacity6
|Earbuds: 61 mAh
Charging Case: 472 mAh
|Play Time6
|5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on)
8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off)
|Talk Time6
|4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on)
5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off)
|Charging
|1-hour play time / 5-minute quick charging7
Qi-certified wireless charging
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0®
Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC
|Sensor
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU)
|Compatibility12
|Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
|Water Resistance
|IPX78
You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro over at Samsung at the link below.
Source Samsung
