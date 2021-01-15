Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones gets official

By

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

We just saw Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 range of smartphone and now we have details on the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro headphones.

The new Galaxy Buds Pro come with ANC and they feature a new design, they comes with a 61 mAh battery and the charging case has a 472 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

You will get up to 5 hours of usage with ANC and 18 with ANC and the case, with ANC off this increases to 8 hours of usage and 28 hours total will the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Here are the Galaxy Buds Pro specifications:

Color Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
Dimension & Weight Earbud: 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8 mm, 6.3g

Charging Case: 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9g
Speaker 2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter)
Microphone 3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield
ANC & Ambient Sound ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels

Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels

Voice Detect
Battery Capacity6 Earbuds: 61 mAh

Charging Case: 472 mAh
Play Time6 5 hours / Total 18 hours (ANC on)

8 hours / Total 28 hours (ANC off)
Talk Time6 4 hours / Total 14.5h (ANC on)

5 hours / Total 17.5h (ANC off)
Charging 1-hour play time / 5-minute quick charging7

Qi-certified wireless charging
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0®

Codec: Scalable (Samsung proprietary), AAC, SBC
Sensor Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit(VPU)
Compatibility12 Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM
Water Resistance IPX78

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Filed Under: Android News, Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.