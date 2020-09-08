Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Fila Edition launched

Samsung is launching a new special edition version of its Galaxy Buds Live headphones in South Korea, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Fila Edition.

Samsung has teamed up with sportswear brand Fila for these new headphones and there will only be 2,000 units of the device sold.

Samsung Electronics will sell the’Galaxy Buzz Live Fila accessory package’ in collaboration with FILA, a popular global sports brand of the MZ generation, from the 9th.

The’Galaxy Buzz Live Fila Accessory Package’ consists of a wireless earphone’Galaxy Buzz Live’ Mystic White model that provides a newer design and powerful sound experience, and an accessory inspired by the popular item of’Fila’ sneakers.

There are three types of accessories: the FILA logo case, the square case inspired by the shoe box, and the key ring in the shape of FILA’s representative sneakers Disruptor.

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Fila Edition will cost 209,000 won which is about $175 at the current exchange rate.

Source Samsung

