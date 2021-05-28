Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 appear at the FCC

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and now it would appear that they are getting closer to launch.

The new Galaxy Buds 2 were recently spotted at the FCC with the model number SM-R177 and the listing also had some images of the device which can be seen below.

As we can see from the photos the design of the new Galaxy Buds 2 is very similar to the design or the original Galaxy Buds.

The listing has revealed that each Galaxy Bud will have a 120 mAh battery and the charging case will come with a 599 mAh battery. These new headphones are expected to come with improved sound over the previous model, as yet there are no details on when they will be made official.

Source Myfixguide

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals