Samsung Galaxy AI Vision shown off at MWC 2024

Mobile World Congress 2024 has started in Barcelona, Spain, and Samsung is showing off its Galaxy AI Vision at the event, this includes the latest Samsung Galaxy devices the Galaxy S24 Series of smartphones which come with a range of AI features.

“Our latest Galaxy products and innovations unlock the power of mobile AI to empower users in their everyday lives to open up new possibilities,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “At MWC this year, we’re excited to showcase Galaxy AI across our portfolio, including Galaxy S24 series, proving just how powerful these devices are in enabling a better, more intelligent and connected future.”

Samsung will present the AI features of Galaxy S24 series that empower user’s communication and creativity, brought to life in everyday scenarios at the booth. This includes features such as Live Translate2 powered by on-device AI for two-way, real-time translations of phone calls that defy language barriers. Circle to Search with Google3 enables quick and easy, more intuitive searching to make new discoveries with just a simple gesture. Also on show will be Note Assist,4 which simplifies and organizes complex texts, as well as Generative Edit,5 which allows a user to freely resize or reposition subjects within photos for more creative freedom.

You can find out more information about the Samsung Galaxy AI Vision and its range of AI-powered devices over at the Samsung website at the link below.

Source Samsung



