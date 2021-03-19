Samsung Galaxy A72 gets an official unboxing video

The Samsung Galaxy A72 and Galaxy A52 launched this week, we have already seen an unboxing video of the Galaxy A52 and now we have one for the Galaxy A72, this is an official promo video from Samsung.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 comes with an octa core processor and 6GB or 8GB of RAM, there is also 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it has a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video chat.

On the back of the handset there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and it comes with a a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Samsung

