Samsung Galaxy A52 and A72 get some promo videos

Samsung announced their new Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72 smartphones earlier today and now they have released some promo videos for the handsets.

The videos show off a range of features on the Galaxy A devices, including the cameras, the display and more.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They do this by combining handpicked innovations from some of Samsung Electronics’ most advanced smartphones with foundational features that Galaxy users know and love. From pro-grade cameras to long-lasting batteries and ultra-responsive displays, the Galaxy A series offers everything you need to take your mobile experience to the next level.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Whether we’re capturing a silly moment with a pet, or shooting an unforgettable sunset, the smartphone has become our go-to device for preserving our favorite moments. With the Galaxy A52, A52 5G and A72, you can capture your favorite moments with ease with a suite of awesome camera features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals