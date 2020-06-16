Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Samsung lands in the US 19th June

Samsung has announced that they will be launching their Galaxy A71 5G in the USA on the 19th of June and the handset will retail for $599.99.

The device will be available direct from Samsung’s website and also from Sprint and T-Mobile, Samsung has said it is also coming to AT&T and Verizon later this summer.

The handset features a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that features a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an Eynos 980 mobile processor.

There is also 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, plus a microSD card and a 4500 mAh battery with fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 5G comes with a front facing 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back there is a quack camera setup with a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

