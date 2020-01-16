Samsung Galaxy A71 5G could land in the US

It looks like a new Samsung Galaxy A71 5G could be launching in the US, Samsung is apparently getting ready to release the 5G version of the handset in China and now it looks like it will also launch in the US.

The handset was launched recently with 4G, the 5G model is expected to share similar specifications which should include a Snapdragon 730 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB of storage.

Other specifications on the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G are expected to include a 6.7 inch Super AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, plus a range of cameras.

On the front there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there will be four cameras, one 64 megapixel, one 12 megapixel and two 5 megapixel cameras. As yet there are no details on when the 5G model will launch.

Source Sammobile

