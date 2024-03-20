Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 Land on Vodafone

Vodafone has announced that the new Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones are now available on their network in the UK. The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G offers a seamless blend of power, performance, and elegance.

Available from £27 a month (with a £30 upfront cost), this device is not just about its sleek design; it’s about providing users with 8GB of mobile data on Vodafone’s robust network. Whether it’s for streaming high-definition videos, engaging in online gaming, or managing work on the go, the A55 5G is equipped to handle it all with ease and efficiency.

Not to be overshadowed, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G emerges as a formidable contender in the realm of affordable smartphones. With a monthly plan starting from £24 (plus a £30 upfront cost), customers receive 8GB of data to explore, create, and connect in ways they’ve never imagined. The A35 5G encapsulates the essence of innovation, offering features and functionalities that cater to the demands of modern mobile users, all while keeping affordability in focus.

Understanding the diverse needs and preferences of its customers, Vodafone offers 3-36 months 0% APR contracts on Vodafone EVO. This initiative ensures that customers have the flexibility to choose a plan that best suits their lifestyle and budget, without compromising on the opportunity to own the latest smartphones. Additionally, Vodafone EVO customers enjoy the UK’s only Lifetime Service Promise. This includes a Battery Refresh and Lifetime Warranty at no extra cost, ensuring that your smartphone withstands the test of time and usage.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A 35 smartphones and the range of contracts available over at the Vodafone website at the link below.

Source Vodafone



