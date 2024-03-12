Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung has launched two new smartphones the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G. First up is the Galaxy A55 5G which comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, offering vibrant visuals and deep contrasts that are characteristic of AMOLED technology. The display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, enhancing the smoothness of scrolling and responsiveness, which is particularly beneficial for gaming and browsing.

The handset comes with a range of cameras which include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, with an F2.2 aperture, which allows for expansive shots, capturing more of the scene. The primary 50MP main camera, featuring an F1.8 aperture, autofocus (AF), and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), is engineered for capturing detailed and stable images in various lighting conditions. A 5MP macro camera, with an F2.4 aperture, enables close-up shots with fine detail. Additionally, a 32MP front camera with an F2.2 aperture promises high-quality selfies and video calls.

Memory and storage options are generous, offering configurations of 8GB RAM with either 128GB or 256GB of storage, and a higher-tier option of 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. The handset comes with a 5,000mAh capacity, promising extended usage between charges and it features Android 14 with One UI 6.1.

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, renowned for its vibrant color output and deep blacks, providing an immersive viewing experience. The screen’s capability to refresh at up to 120Hz makes for smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness, which is particularly beneficial for gaming and fluid navigation. The Vision Booster technology likely enhances readability under direct sunlight, optimizing the screen for various lighting conditions.

The Galaxy A35 5G comes with 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM with 128GB storage, and a higher tier of 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and it also features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with Android 14 and One UI 6.1.

The handset features a range of cameras which include an 8MP ultra-wide camera with an F2.2 aperture for broader landscapes, a 50MP main camera equipped with F1.8 aperture, autofocus (AF), and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for sharp and stable shots, and a 5MP macro camera with an F2.4 aperture for detailed close-up images. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 13MP front camera with an F2.2 aperture.

Source Samsung



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals