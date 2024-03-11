Samsung Galaxy M14 4G smartphone launched

Samsung has added a new smartphone to its lineup in India, the Samsung Galaxy M14 4G, and the handset is equipped with a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor powers the handset and it comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it also comes with Android 13 and Samsung’s OneUI 5.1.

The new Samsung Galaxy M14 4G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear, on the front there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, plus a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera, the han set also features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 25W fast charging.

The device comes in a choice of two colors, Sapphire Blue or Artic Blue and pricing starts at INR 8,499 about $100 for the 4GB model, and INR 11,499 about $140 for the 6GB model, you can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy M14 4G over at Amazon at the link below.

