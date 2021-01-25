Samsung Galaxy A52 gets WiFi certification

Last week the new Samsung Galaxy A52 received it Bluetooth certifications and now the handset has also received WiFi certification.

This suggests that it will not be long until Samsung decides to make their new Galaxy A52 smartphone official.

As we heard previously the handset is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The device will feature a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will come with four rear cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera.

Those are the only details we know about the new Galaxy A52 5G smartphone so far, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

Image Credit Voice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals