Samsung Galaxy A42 5G smartphone gets official

Samsung has added another new 5G smartphone to its line up with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A42 5G.

The handset comes with a 6.6 inch Super AMOLED display, no details on the exact resolution as yet but most likely HD+ or Full HD+.

The handset comes with four rear cameras on the back of the device, this includes a 48 megapixel main camera and a 5 megapixel depth cameras, no details on the other two cameras as yet.

Those are the only details we know so far about the handset, it is rumored to come with a 5000 mAh battery and feature a Snapdragon 690 and 4GB of RAM. There are said to be two storage options 64GB and 128GB.

Source Sammobile

