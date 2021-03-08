Samsung Galaxy A42 5G headed to South Korea this week

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G launched last year, it is already available in a number of countries and it will also be launching in Samsung’s home country of South Korea this week.

The handset will be available in South Korea from this Friday the 12th of Match and it will retail for KRW 449,000 which is abut $395.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.6 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by a Snapdragon 750G mobile processor.

There is a choice of 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and all models have 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A42 5G comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging and it features a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide and two 5 megapixel cameras. On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for video chat and Selfies.

Source Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals