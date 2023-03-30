Samsung Galaxy A34 5G aunched in Korea

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was made official earlier this month and now Samsung s launching the handset in their home country of South Korea.

As a reminder the Galaxy A34 5G comes with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that features an FHD+ resolution plus a 120Hz refresh rate, the device is powered by an octa-core processor.

The handset comes with 128GB of included storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card, it is not clear as yet whether the device will have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, the international versions come with both RAM options and more storage options.

Other specifications on the handset include a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, the device has a range of cameras with three cameras on the rear and a single camera on the front.

On the rear of the Galaxy A34 5G there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera, on the front there is a 13-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies.

The new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G will come in four colors, Awesome Silver, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Lime and it will retail for 499,400 won which is about $384.36.

Source Samsung





