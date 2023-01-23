Samsung Galaxy A34 5G appears at the FCC

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone should be launching soon, as the handset has recently appeared at the FCC.

Previously we saw some benchmarks of the new Galaxy A34 5G which confirmed some of the rumored specifications we heard about.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and it will feature Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 mobile processor and it will also come with a range of RAM and storage options.

This includes 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

There will also be various cameras with three on the rear of the handset and a single camera up front. The front camera will be a 13-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

On the back, there will be a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new Samsung Galaxy A34 5G smartphone will go on sale, we will let you know.

Source Sammobile





