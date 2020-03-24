Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone unveiled

Samsung Galaxy A31

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a octa core processor.

The device comes with a choice of either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB of 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

