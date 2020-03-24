Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone unveiled

We have been hearing rumors about the new Samsung Galaxy A31 smartphone for some time and now the handset is official.

The handset comes with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it is powered by a octa core processor.

The device comes with a choice of either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and either 64GB of 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot which can take up to a 512GB card.

The Samsung Galaxy A31 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup. The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an ultrawide 8 megapixel camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 5 megapixel macro camera.

