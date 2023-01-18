Samsung Galaxy A24 gets benchmarked

It looks like Samsung is getting ready to launch its replacement for the Galaxy A23, the Samsung Galaxy A24, as the handset has recently been benchmarked.

The new Samsung Galaxy A24 was recently spotted on the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number SM-A245F.

The handset is listed on Geekbench with a MediaTek Helio G99 mobile processor and the device is also listed with 4GB of RAM and is running Android 13.

Previous rumors have suggested that the new Galaxy A24 smartphone will feature a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and a 50-megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

The handset that the device will replace, the Samsung Galaxy A23 featured an octa-core processor and a choice od 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, we would expect the new model to have similar RAM options.

The Galaxy S23 also came with a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage. and microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there was an 8-megapixel camera.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone and a full list of the handset’s specifications, we will let you know.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals