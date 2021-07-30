Samsung Galaxy A22 5G lands on Vodafone EVO

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G smartphone is now available on Vodafone EVO and the handset will cost you £20 a month with a £9 up front cost.

The Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is available on a 36 month device plan with a 24 month airtime plan and the EVO plans come with a range of benefits built in.

Here are some of the Vodafone EVO features:

Battery Refresh – Exclusively with Vodafone, EVO customers won’t have to worry about a tired battery because we’ll replace it at no extra cost, helping customers keep that new phone feeling for longer. Every new phone comes with ‘Battery Refresh’ included, and customers will be covered for the length of their device plan – that’s up to 36 months.

Total Care Warranty – Vodafone is the only network to cover customers with a two-year warranty on all new devices against any manufacturer faults and repairs, for that extra peace of mind.

Unlimited Data Booster – Only Vodafone gives customers the choice of full speed unlimited data every month, or unlimited data just when they need it. With our unique Unlimited Data Booster, customers who don’t already have unlimited data in their plan can boost themselves up to unlimited data for 30 days, up to six times at any point in their contract. This is perfect for those customers who need a data boost for those extra special occasions – including staycations or watching their favourite sporting events or boxsets on the go.

Unlimited picture messaging – Unexpected MMS charges are a thing of the past, with unlimited picture messaging included in all plans at no extra cost.

Entertainment – Customers can enjoy the entertainment they love, straight to their mobile for the length of their plan, with a fantastic choice of Amazon Prime, Spotify Premium or YouTube Premium for an additional monthly fee.

VeryMe – The award-winning loyalty programme built around what our customers love, with weekly treats and giveaways that change to match their interests. Plus, with Vodafone, customers can choose to gift their rewards to family or friends – even if they’re on a different network.

Roaming in 81 destinations – Customers on selected unlimited data plans can use their plan abroad, when the time is right, at no extra cost in 81 worldwide destinations – that’s more destinations than other UK networks.

5G at no extra cost – The same price as 4G – so you can go faster at no extra cost.

5G Roaming – Vodafone offers 5G roaming, and 5G coverage in more places across Europe than any other network.

Those who want a smartphone and smartwatch can save even more – Vodafone EVO is the perfect destination for watch lovers who can enjoy the same great flexibility to get the watch they want at the price they choose, with an additional built-in saving of £3.50 on ‘OneNumber’ smartwatch connectivity. This means customers can leave their phone at home and still stay connected from their wrist on Vodafone’s award-winning network.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G on Vodafone EVO over at the Vodafone website at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals