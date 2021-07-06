Vodafone offering customers six months of Discovery+ Entertainment access

Vodafone has announced that it is offering its customers six months of Discovery+ Entertainment access on their devices.

The Discovery+ Entertainment access will be made available to pay monthly customers on their network at no extra cost.

Vodafone has announced that all Pay Monthly customers can now enjoy discovery+ Entertainment for six months at no extra cost. This offer gives customers access to some of the world’s best real-life content all in one place, including exclusive discovery+ Originals and coverage of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020*.

This summer, discovery+ will have every unmissable moment of Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Customers can enjoy 55 live event feeds and 3,500 hours of coverage, as well as 2,000 hours of on-demand action.

In addition, Vodafone customers can access a wide variety of content, including; 90 Day Fiancé, Aussie Gold Hunters, Gold Rush, Deadliest Catch, Ghost Adventures, Chris Watts: A Faking It Special, Michael Jackson: A Faking It Special, Meghan & Harry Recollections May Vary and The Devil Made Me Do It.

You can find out more details about this new offering from Vodafone for their customers over at their website at the link below. After the six months period is up you will then be charged £4.99 a month for the service.

Source Vodafone

