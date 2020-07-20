Samsung Galaxy A21s up for pre-order in South Korea

The Samsung Galaxy A21s launched in India a couple of months ago and now it is launching in Samsung’s home country of South Korea.

The handset is now available to pre-order in South Korea ahead of its launch this Friday the 24th of Julym the device will launch in three colors, black, white and red.

The handset will feature a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa core Exynos 850 processor and a choice of GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s will come with a front facing a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup with 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source Sammobile

