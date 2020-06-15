Geeky Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy A21s lands in India this week

The Samsung Galaxy A21s was announced last month and now Samsung is launching the handset it India, it will go on sale this week.

the device will launch in India on the 17th of June, Samsung have not revealed how much the handset will retail for as yet.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it is powered by an octa core 2GHz processor.

Other specifications include 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset has a range of cameras, on the back there is a quad camera setup with 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is a 13 megapixel camera for Selfies.

