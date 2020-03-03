Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone leaked

It looks like we have some details on a new Samsung smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A21, the handset is expected to launch in the US some time soon.

The Samsung Galaxy A21 is rumored to come with a HD+ AMOLED display, the exact display size is not known as yet.

The handset is rumored to be powered by a Samsung Exynos 7904 mobile processor and it will apparently come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The device will also come with a 4000 mAh battery and it will feature four cameras on the back and a single selfie camera on the front. As yet we do not have any information on who many megapixels the various camera will come with, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Android Headlines

