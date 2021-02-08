Samsung Galaxy A12 launches in South Korea tomorrow

Samsung has announced that their Galaxy A12 smartphone will be launching in South Korea from tomorrow.

The handset will retail for 275,000 won which is about $245 at the current exchange rate, and the device will come in two colors white and black and white

The’ Galaxy A12′ is equipped with a 6.5-inch (165.5mm) large screen Infinity-V display to provide a more immersive multimedia viewing experience when enjoying games and videos.

With a 5,000mAh large-capacity battery, you can freely enjoy the various functions of your smartphone without worrying about the battery all day long. It also supports 15W fast charging.

