Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone gets official

Samsung Galaxy A01

Samsung has launched another new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A01 and the device is launching in Vietnam.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a 5.7 inch IPS display that features a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 439 mobile processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage the handset also has a microSD card slot.

The device features a 5 megapixel camera up front for selfies and video chat, on the rear there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 3000 mAh battery and Android 10, plus Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

The Galaxy A01 will be available in a choice of Red, Black and Blue and it will retail for VDN 2,790,000 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

