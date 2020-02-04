Samsung Galaxy A01 smartphone gets official

Samsung has launched another new smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy A01 and the device is launching in Vietnam.

The Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a 5.7 inch IPS display that features a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 439 mobile processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of included storage. If you need some additional storage the handset also has a microSD card slot.

The device features a 5 megapixel camera up front for selfies and video chat, on the rear there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 3000 mAh battery and Android 10, plus Samsung’s One UI 2.0.

The Galaxy A01 will be available in a choice of Red, Black and Blue and it will retail for VDN 2,790,000 which is about $120 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

