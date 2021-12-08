Samsung Fridges get Tetris themed food storage for charity

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up with the Tetris Company and that it is launching a range of Tetris themes food storage items which are called Samsung Stackers.

The new Samsung Stackers come in a range of different colors and are designed to look like Tetris when stacked in your fridge. Samsung has said that all profits from the Samsung Stackers will be donated to the European Food Banks Federation.

The first-of-its-kind storage solution set will include all seven iconic Tetrimino shapes and colours (cyan, yellow, purple, green, blue, red and orange), making it easier than ever to store food efficiently and safe in your fridge or freezer in a fun and completely unique way, with all profits going to the European Food Banks Federation.

Food waste is a growing concern as reported[1] levels of self-reported food waste have rebounded and are now back in line with pre-pandemic levels. Three in ten people (30%) admit to having higher levels of food waste compared to pre-pandemic (20%) as a result of undertaking fewer food management behaviours like batch cooking and using up leftovers.

Using the colourful and nostalgic Tetris shaped designs, customers will be able to stack the Samsung Stackers set in their fridge just like in the game. Whether it’s up, down, left or right, the food storage set is perfect for optimising the space required for food leftovers by using space more efficiently to avoid throwing things away. Ahead of the festive season, the Samsung Stackers set also doubles up as the perfect present for gaming lovers, foodies and eco warriors looking for something truly unique this Christmas[2].

You can find out more details about the Tetris themed Samsung Stackers over at Samsung’s websites at the link below.

Source Samsung

