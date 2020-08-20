Samsung Expands HDR10+ with Google Play Movies

Samsung has announced that it is expanding its HDR10+ content with Google Play Movies, the service is now available on Samsung’s range of Smart TVs.

Samsung has said that the HRD10+ Google Play Movies is now available in North America, Europe and Korea and a total of 117 countries.

Users can now enjoy high-resolution HDR10+ 4K HDR content on the Google Play Movies, with numerous HDR10+ titles available such as Joker, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, and Crazy Rich Asians. Google Play Movies plans to support HDR10+ technology on other additional platforms in the future as well.

“We are pleased to expand partnerships with the top global streaming providers,” said Younghun Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D team, Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to strengthen the leadership of our HDR standard and lead the innovation in TV technology in the global market.”

