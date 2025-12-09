Samsung Drops One UI 8.5 Beta: Here’s What’s New

Samsung One UI 8.5 is the highly anticipated update to Samsung’s user interface, designed to transform the user experience across the Galaxy ecosystem, and Samsung has just released the beta versions. This iteration focuses on enhancing content creation capabilities, streamlining device connectivity, and bolstering security measures. With its intuitive design and seamless functionality, One UI 8.5 aims to simplify everyday tasks while keeping users connected and protected, making it a catalyst in the world of mobile user interfaces.

Enhanced Content Creation with Photo Assist

One UI 8.5 introduces a significantly upgraded Photo Assist feature, elevating the content creation experience to new heights. Users can now enjoy a more efficient and enjoyable photo editing process, thanks to the introduction of generative editing capabilities. This innovative feature allows users to edit photos continuously without the need to save each version separately. The edit history feature enables users to review all iterations of their edits and select their favorite versions effortlessly, saving time and effort in the creative process. Furthermore, the Quick Share feature has been enhanced with AI-powered recognition, allowing it to identify people in photos and suggest sharing them directly with those contacts, streamlining the sharing process and making it more personalized.

Seamless Device Connectivity

In addition to the content creation enhancements, One UI 8.5 brings significant improvements to device connectivity, making it easier than ever to stay connected across the Galaxy ecosystem. The Audio Broadcast feature enables users to communicate with nearby LE Audio-supported devices using their Galaxy phone’s microphone, making it ideal for group settings such as tours, events, or presentations. This feature eliminates the need for additional hardware and simplifies communication in various scenarios. Moreover, the Storage Share feature takes device integration to the next level by allowing users to access files seamlessly across their Galaxy phones, tablets, PCs, and even Samsung Smart TVs directly through the My Files app. This unified access to storage makes managing and sharing files across devices a breeze, enhancing productivity and convenience.

Enhanced Security Measures

Samsung One UI 8.5 also prioritizes user security, introducing a range of enhanced security features to protect users’ data and devices. The Theft Protection feature enables users to remotely lock their lost or stolen devices, preventing unauthorized access to sensitive information. The Failed Authentication Lock adds an extra layer of security by locking the device after multiple failed authentication attempts, deterring potential intruders. Additionally, the Identity Check feature has been expanded to include more authentication methods, such as facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, providing users with a more secure and convenient way to access their devices.

Availability

The One UI 8.5 beta program is exclusively available for Galaxy S25 series users, including the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. This allows users to experience the innovative features and improvements firsthand before the official release. The beta program will roll out in select markets, including Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the U.S., starting December 8. Galaxy users can apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app, giving them the opportunity to provide feedback and shape the final version of One UI 8.5.

Specifications

Photo Assist: Continuous editing with generative features, edit history, and an AI-generated watermark.

Recognizes people in photos and suggests direct sharing. Audio Broadcast: Communicate with LE Audio-supported devices using the Galaxy phone’s microphone.

Access files across Galaxy phones, tablets, PCs, and Samsung Smart TVs. Security Enhancements: Theft Protection, Failed Authentication Lock, and expanded Identity Check.

Explore More Features

Samsung One UI 8.5 is just the beginning of a more connected and secure Galaxy ecosystem. Users may also want to explore other Samsung innovations that complement the One UI experience. For example, the Galaxy SmartThings platform enables users to control and monitor their smart home devices seamlessly from their Galaxy devices, creating a truly connected living experience. Additionally, the latest advancements in Samsung Knox provide enterprise-level security features, ensuring that users’ data remains protected across all their Galaxy devices. These features, along with the enhancements brought by One UI 8.5, make the Galaxy ecosystem a top choice for tech enthusiasts and everyday users alike, offering a comprehensive and innovative mobile experience.

Source Samsung



