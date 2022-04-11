Samsung will reveal its next-gen displays at ISE 2022 next month

Next month during the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022, in Barcelona Samsung will be providing a glimpse at what you can expect from their next generation displays. The ISE 2022 exhibition takes place from May 10-13, 2022 and allows visitors to both attend and virtually experience “innovative display products and solutions that will be showcased onsite“.

Samsung ISE 2022

“Samsung Electronics is unveiling new display possibilities for businesses with its next-generation commercial displays and solutions, at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022, in Barcelona. Highlighting its vision for “Business Reimagined,” Samsung will present the latest models of The Wall as well as the updated UHD 4K signage with enhanced professional features. Plus, the new Interactive Display featuring a range of innovative new features for education.”

“Samsung will launch its new ISE site to showcase this year’s event theme and share further details a month before the opening of ISE 2022. Those who cannot attend this year’s ISE can take a virtual tour at Samsung’s ISE 2022 Virtual Experience (VX), which will open on May 10 when ISE 2022 begins.

The ISE 2022 VX site allows visitors to virtually experience innovative display products and solutions that will be showcased onsite. For more information about Samsung’s impactful digital signage and solutions, please visit this link.”

To learn more about the Samsung at next month Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2022 show in Barcelona jump over to the official Samsung website to register your details for a free pass. Don’t worry if you can’t make it in person you can check out the virtual reality experience “Join Samsung’s upcoming ISE 2022 Virtual Experience (VX) and explore the Samsung booth from the comfort of anywhere”.

Source : Samsung

