Samsung CES 2021 starts January 11th

Samsung are holding their CES 2021 press conference on the 11th of January 2021, the company will be unveiling a range of new devices at the event.

The event will start at 9 a.m. EST on the 11th of January and it will be live streamed on Samsung’s website.

Samsung Electronics has released two trailers ahead of its presentations at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 that highlight its efforts to create a “Better Normal for All”.

The first video features the Special Research Team at Samsung in an upbeat yet enigmatic manner. The second video then introduces a mysterious silhouette revealed to be Sebastian Seung, President and Head of Samsung Research and a speaker at Samsung’s CES 2021 press conference.

You can find out more information about the Samsung CES 2021 press event over at Samsung at the link below.

