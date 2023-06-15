Samsung C-Lab Projects coming at VivaTech 2023

Samsung has announced that it will be showing off its latest C-Lab Project at VivaTech 2023, the technology event takes place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles exhibition and conference center between the 14th and 17th of June.

Created in October 2018, C-Lab Outside is a startup acceleration program launched to invigorate the startup ecosystem in Korea. Startups enrolled in the C-Lab Outside program are provided with office workspaces, expert mentoring from Samsung employees, digital marketing and financial consulting. Additional support includes potential partnerships with Samsung and opportunities to participate in IT exhibitions such as CES, VivaTech and KES (Korea Electronics Show).

Since the beginning of this year, Samsung has been accelerating the expansion of the domestic startup ecosystem by introducing a series of C-Lab Outside programs. Through these efforts, the program is expected to revitalize the local economy, create high-quality jobs and further contribute to the balanced development of Korea.

At VivaTech 2023, Samsung will support the exhibition of selected companies not only from C-Lab Outside Seoul, but also Daegu and Gwangju, giving local startups a chance to expand into the global market.

You can find out more details about the latest Samsung C-Lab Projects over at Samsung’s website at the link below, Samsung will be showing off a range of devices at the event.

Source Samsung



