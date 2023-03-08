Samsung Bespoke Top-Mounted freezer refrigerator launched

Samsung has launched a new device in its Bespoke home appliance range, the Samsung Bespoke Top-Mounted freezer refrigerator.

The new Samsung Bespoke Top-Mounted freezer refrigerator is now available globally and you can find out more details about the device below.

Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of the Bespoke Top-Mounted Freezer (TMF) refrigerator. Available first in Thailand from late March, the new refrigerator will expand to regions all over the world by the end of the year.1 The Bespoke TMF refrigerator combines elegant design with a full range of Bespoke color and texture options to help give every kitchen a unique and stylish decor. Equipped with the latest in freshness technologies and energy saving, it makes food storage convenient, efficient and flexible.

“These days, customers expect appliances to go beyond their basic functions,” said Junhwa Lee, EVP and Head of the Customer Experience Team of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “With a wide choice of colors and cutting-edge technologies like SmartThings Energy’s AI Energy Mode, Optimal Fresh+ and SpaceMax™, users can enjoy the next level of kitchen experiences by storing their food at peak freshness, all while saving energy and keeping the living space looking beautiful.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Bespoke Top-Mounted freezer refrigerator over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals