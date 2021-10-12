Samsung announces winners of its Bespoke Design Contest

Samsung has announced the winners of its Bespoke Design Contest, the company has over 1,581 entries to its contest from around the world.

Samsung chose the top 50 designs back in August and now it has announced the top three winners and their designs.

The contest’s top prize went to Rita Louis for “Lost Landscape”, a design that features brushstrokes of milky white and bold blue ink. “I have always [looked] to nature when it comes to inspiration,” said Louis, who added that she created the design to evoke the same sense of calm she feels when observing nature or enjoying a walk.

The judges praised Louis’ work as “artistic, light and inspiring,” and noted that it works well both when the units are separated and when they are together.

Second place went to Weronika Slifierz for “Foodie”, a design that evokes the joy of eating delicious food with a color palette inspired by ’90s-era illustrations. “My design is called ‘Foodie’ for a reason!” explained Slifierz. “I love good food, and I think everyone should take time to appreciate a good, healthy meal as often as possible.”

London-based artist and judge Yinka Ilori was particularly taken by Slifierz’s art. “I loved the use of colors, and the illustrations really put a smile on my face,” said Ilori, who added that the design would be perfect for her kitchen.

You can find out more details about the Samsung Bespoke Design contest over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

