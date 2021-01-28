Samsung announces quarter four FY 2020 financial results

Samsung has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also the full years revenue for 2020.

The company announced KRW 61.55 trillion in consolidated revenue and KRW 9.05 trillion in operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2020.

They also announced a full years results of KRW 236.81 trillion in revenue and KRW 35.99 trillion in operating profit.

Although challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic continue, company-wide efforts to ensure a stable supply of products and services globally helped Samsung’s fourth-quarter results. Profit rose 26.4 percent year-on-year led by display and memory chip businesses, but fell 26.7 percent from the third quarter due to weaker memory prices and sluggish consumer products sales, as well as higher marketing costs and negative impact from the Korean won’s appreciation.

The local currency’s value rose sharply against the U.S. dollar, euro and key emerging market currencies, resulting in a negative impact equivalent to about KRW 1.4 trillion compared with the previous quarter, mostly in semiconductor and display businesses.

You can see the full financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also the full year from Samsung over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals