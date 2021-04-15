Samsung announces PixCell LED for automotive headlights

Samsung has introduced PixelCell LED which is a new automotive LED module that is designed to be used in car headlights.

This new solution is deigned for intelligent headlights with adaptive driving beam (ADB) systems, Samsung has said that it will provide improved visibility and safety.

Much more than a simple automotive lighting source, Samsung’s PixCell LED is based on new lighting technology designed to improve road safety and driving convenience,” said Un Soo Kim, senior vice president of the LED Business Team at Samsung Electronics. “Beginning with PixCell LED, we will introduce tailored lighting solutions well-suited for future automobiles, including electric and autonomous vehicles.”

ADB is an advanced driver assistance technology designed to help secure maximum driving visibility. In order to prevent glare to other drivers, ADB automatically adjusts headlight beam patterns when it detects any object near a moving vehicle, thereby preventing any unnecessary glare. Recent developments in future automotive technologies, such as autonomous and connected driving, have been raising the bar for vehicle safety standards and ultimately boosting demand for ADB systems.

Source Samsung

