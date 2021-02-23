Samsung announces March 2nd Unbox and Discover event for new Smart TVs

Samsung is holding a press event on the second of March called Unbox and Discover and the company will be showing off its latest smart TVs at the event.

The company recently announced some new range of NEO QLED TVs and also some other new smart TVs, so it will be interesting to find out what it has planned for this new event.



As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Samsung has planned for its March the 2nd smart TV event, we will let you guys know.

