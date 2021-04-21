Samsung announces Galaxy Upcycling at Home

Samsung is expanding its Galaxy Upcycling program with the launch of Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home, this is designed to use older Galaxy devices and convert them into IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The Galaxy Upcycling at Home will be available in the US, UK and South Kore and you can find out more details below.

Samsung Electronics announced the expansion of its Galaxy Upcycling program with Galaxy Upcycling at Home, an initiative that gives new life to older Galaxy smartphones by converting them into a variety of IoT (Internet of Things) devices through a simple software update. Samsung has implemented the beta service for Galaxy Upcycling at Home in the US, the UK and Korea1 today. With Galaxy Upcycling at Home, users can easily turn their old Galaxy devices2 into smart home devices like a childcare monitor, a pet care solution and other tools that meet individual lifestyle needs.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Galaxy Upcycling at Home over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

