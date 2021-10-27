Samsung announces Bixby Home Platform, Bixby updates and more

Samsung has announced its new Bixby Home Platform at the Samsung Developer Conference 2021, it also announced some new features and updates for Bixby.

As well as changes to Bixby and the new Bixby Home Platform, Samsung also announced changes to SmartThings and updates for Samsung Knox and more.

During the SDC21 keynote, Samsung announced improvements to Bixby, which has become a central part of the user experience for more than 300 million Samsung devices. Bixby now uses on-device AI and deep neural networks to process commands on devices themselves. Thanks to on-device AI, this development makes the service up to 35% faster than before.

For developers, Samsung also announced the Bixby Home Platform, which serves as an intelligent layer between Bixby’s natural language processing and SmartThings. With the platform, voice commands can now be executed more intelligently, taking into account the state and context of various devices.

Samsung made further announcements with regard to SmartThings, including how the platform will be fully integrated with Matter, the newest standard in smart home compatibility. Matter solves developer interoperability challenges and with an expansive list of partners, will be the catalyst that makes smart home connectivity nearly effortless. SmartThings Hub software will also be embedded into the Samsung product portfolio, which includes Samsung Smart TVs and Family Hub refrigerators.

You can find out more information on all of the new things and the updates announced at the Samsung Developer Conference 2021 at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals