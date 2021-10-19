Samsung and Virgin Media O2 start new 4G and 5G trials

Samsung has announced that it has teamed up Virgin Media O2 on a range of new 4G and 5G trials within the UK.

This is the first joint venture from Virgin Media and O2 since the two companies merged their mobile businesses in the UK.

Virgin Media O2, which launched in June 2021, is a joint venture between Liberty Global and Telefónica in the U.K. The new business has become one of the U.K.’s largest, with 47 million connections across broadband, mobile, TV and home phone, and offers connectivity services, applications and digital solutions to tens of thousands of U.K. businesses and public sector organisations.



For the trial, Samsung will provide its advanced solutions which include its baseband unit, 5G Massive MIMO radios, as well as 4G radios on both low-band and mid-band spectrums, while being Open RAN compliant with some configuration changes and additional support in the future. The company’s latest baseband unit offers improved performance with industry leading capacity and throughput, while supporting both 4G and 5G technologies in a single unit. Moreover, Samsung’s 5G Massive MIMO radios have a slim and lightweight design, which ensure easy and quick installation for operators, as well as increased coverage and data speeds for driving enhanced 5G end-user experiences.

You can find out more information about these 4G and 5G trials with Samsung and Virgin Media O2 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

