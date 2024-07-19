Samsung and Loewe Partner to Elevate Luxury TV Experience with Tizen OS



Samsung Electronics has teamed up with the renowned German luxury TV manufacturer Loewe to integrate the Tizen OS into Loewe’s latest premium TV, the Stellar. This partnership signifies a major milestone for the Tizen Licensing Program, which has been rapidly expanding since its launch in 2022. The integration of Tizen OS into Loewe’s luxury TVs promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience, seamlessly combining Loewe’s iconic design and premium materials with Samsung’s innovative software capabilities.

The Tizen OS, built on the latest 2024 licensing platform, brings a wealth of content and service options to Loewe’s discerning customer base. This collaboration aims to redefine the luxury TV market by offering users an immersive and feature-rich experience that caters to their sophisticated tastes and demands.

Features of Tizen OS

The Tizen OS empowers Loewe’s stellar TV with an array of advanced features and services. One of the standout offerings is Samsung TV Plus, which grants users access to a vast library of free channels and on-demand content, ensuring a never-ending stream of entertainment options. Additionally, the Gaming Hub feature allows gaming enthusiasts to dive into a world of over 1,000 gaming titles without the need for a separate gaming console, transforming the TV into an all-in-one entertainment hub.

Moreover, the integration of SmartThings enables seamless connectivity between the Loewe stellar TV and various smart devices within the home. This feature allows users to control and manage their connected devices effortlessly, creating a truly smart and interconnected living space. With Tizen OS, Loewe aims to provide its customers with a comprehensive and intuitive user experience that goes beyond the traditional TV viewing experience.

Pricing and Availability

Loewe has announced that the stellar TV, powered by Tizen OS, will make its highly anticipated debut on July 15 in the European market. While specific pricing details have not been disclosed, the combination of Loewe’s luxury craftsmanship and Samsung’s advanced software suggests that the stellar TV will be positioned at a premium price point, catering to the discerning tastes of affluent consumers.

As the launch date approaches, interested buyers are advised to check with their local Loewe retailers for more information on availability and pricing. The stellar TV is expected to be a sought-after addition to the luxury TV market, offering a unique blend of style, performance, and innovative technology.

Specifications

TV Model: Loewe stellar

Loewe stellar Operating System: Tizen OS (2024 licensing platform)

Tizen OS (2024 licensing platform) Key Features: Samsung TV Plus: Free channels and on-demand content Gaming Hub: Access to 1,000+ gaming titles SmartThings: Seamless connection to smart devices

Design: Premium materials including stone and concrete back panels, showcasing Loewe’s commitment to craftsmanship and aesthetics

Premium materials including stone and concrete back panels, showcasing Loewe’s commitment to craftsmanship and aesthetics Launch Date: July 15 in Europe

As technology continues to evolve, the collaboration between Samsung and Loewe showcases the potential for innovation and elevated user experiences in the luxury TV market. The integration of Tizen OS into Loewe’s stellar TV marks a significant step forward, setting a new standard for premium home entertainment.

Source Samsung



