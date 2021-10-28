Samsung and Ciena form partnership for 5G

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Ciena for 5G networks, Samsung will use Ciena’s xHaul solutions combined with its own 5G solutions.

The two companies will work together to provide both hardware and software solutions for 5G networks, more details are below.

As 5G proliferates, immersive services like AR/VR and HD video streaming are becoming the center of our daily mobile lives. In order to deliver more powerful 5G services, the current network architecture needs to evolve,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s ability to couple our best-in-class 5G solutions with a leader in transport technologies like Ciena will give customers a solution to address this need, and do so with the confidence to scale and evolve their networks to support the future of 5G.”

Combining Samsung’s 5G RAN and Core with Ciena’s xHaul Routing and Switching portfolio and next-generation Manage, Control and Plan (MCP) domain controller will give customers an optimized offer that takes full advantage of 5G services, while providing efficient ways to manage massive data across networks and to the cloud. This will help accelerate the deployment of advanced applications enhanced by 5G, such as network slicing, IoT and automation through AI. The combined offer will deliver a validated solution, providing more compatible, faster and simplified implementations of 5G networks.

You can find out more details about the partnership between Samsung and Ciena over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

