Samsung AirDresser shown off in new videos

The Samsung AirDresser was launched earlier this year and now Samsung has released so new videos for their clothes cleaning device.

The device used steam to remove odor and also to remove wrinkles and to refresh your clothing, have a look at the videos below.

More pollutants cling to our clothes than we realize. Fortunately, Samsung’s AirDresser employs a number of methods to thoroughly refresh your clothing inside and out. These include the Air Hangers, which disperse air through the hangers that your garments are hung on to revitalize your clothing from the inside. Meanwhile, the JetAir feature treats your clothing with air from both the top and bottom to ensure that no patch of fabric is missed. And the AirDresser does this all quietly and discreetly, delivering comprehensive clothing rejuvenation with minimal noise and vibration. Take a look at the video below to see how JetAir and AirHanger technology combine to revitalize your garments.

You can find out more details about the Samsung AirDresser over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

