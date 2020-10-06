Samsung AI Forum 2020 takes place next month

Samsung has announced that it will be holding its Samsung AI Forum 2020 next month, the event will be online on Samsung’s YouTube channel next month.

The event will take place online on the 2nd and 3rd of November 202, this is Samsung’s fourth year holding the event.

On Day 1, which will be hosted by Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT), Samsung’s R&D hub dedicated to cutting-edge future technologies, Dr. Kinam Kim, Vice Chairman & CEO of Device Solutions at Samsung Electronics will deliver opening remarks. Renowned AI experts will subsequently give presentations under the theme “AI Technologies for Changes in the Real World.”



This year, Dr. Inyup Kang, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics will join the panel discussion with the presenters. Topics for in-depth discussions include: challenges that need to be overcome on a global level through AI technologies over the next decade; limitations that AI faces in tackling real-world issues such as a pandemic or climate change; and whether humans need human-level AI, among other topics.

You can find out more information about the Samsung AI Forum 2020 over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals